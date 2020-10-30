Early voting kicks off in Oklahoma

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - Early voting began in Oklahoma on Thursday, and voting centers had lines out the door.

“This is your chance to make a difference,” early voter Larry Choate said.

“Bundle up, put your hoodie on, stay warm. The wind’s gonna blow in a little while. So you know that’s our right as a citizen of this United States and Bryan COunty, and we need to get out and voice and vote for what we feel is right for our country,” early voter Jean Gilbert said.

As of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, the Bryan County Elections Board reported 647 ballots had been cast.

“Voting is very important. Everyone needs to vote. IT’s our right. If you are concerned about things going on in the country or what you think may go on in the county, you need to get out and voice your opinion,” Choate said.

The Bryan County Elections Office says voters waited an average of 45 minutes to an hour on Thursday, with some waiting as long as an hour and a half to cast their ballots.

They said they did not run into any issues on the first day of early voting, but had been steadily busy throughout the day.

“Get out and vote. Your vote is very important. Our country needs us all right now,” Choate said.

Early voting runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. More information on early voting in Oklahoma can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.