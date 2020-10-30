Advertisement

Gainesville church helping couple after losing home in a fire

A Gainesville family who lost their home in a fire this week is turning to their church for help.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) -

When James and Jodi Doughty returned to their Gainesville home Sunday they found it up in flames.

“The smoke was all up front James tried to get in about four times but you just couldn’t, it was just so smokey you just couldn’t breathe, I mean you had to stand all the way down the driveway to breathe," said Jodi Doughty.

They were returning from a trick-or-treat event from their home and saw a bright light as they drove down their street. They soon realized that it was coming from their home and their house was on fire.

“Pure panic," said James Doughty. "I realized the back of the house was on fire and my father-in-law was still inside.”

Jodi Doughty’s father was in an electric wheel chair, stuck in the house as it burned.

Not only did Jodi lose her home, she also lost her father, four dogs and two cats.

“All we had left was one pair of shoes, one coat and a long sleeve coat,” Jodi Doughty said.

Both the Doughty’s are very active members in their church, Temple Baptist Church in Gainesville, and when their pastor Brady Martin heard they lost their home the church started an online fundraiser which has raised $10 thousand already with the hopes of buying the Doughty’s a new home.

For now, they are living in a fully furnished home in Thackerville, Okla. all provided by the Temple Baptist Church.

If you would like to donate you can visit this website: https://tbcgainesville.churchcenter.com/giving.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

