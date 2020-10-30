Advertisement

Grayson County Jail reporting COVID-19 positive inmate

By Kris Crawford
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the county jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sheriff’s Office says the inmate has been isolated from the general population since they began showing symptoms on Oct. 23. The inmate is being monitored by medical staff.

The Sheriff’s Office says the jail is following recommendations from the CDC such as cleaning and disinfecting the jail multiple times a day and requiring everyone going into the facility to wear a mask.

Back in June, the jail had reported 59 inmates and 14 staff members were infected with the virus.

