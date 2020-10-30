Kingston and Madill prepare for rivalry game

(KXII) - The Marshall County Super Bowl is back. Kingston and Madill will renew their famed rivalry on Friday night.

After taking a couple of years off, these two will return to the field in a district game. The two teams were separated because of classification a few years back.

It is the first time for both head coaches, Chad Speer of Madill and Tommy Bare of Kingston, to compete in this great game.

“Obviously there is a lot of history between the two programs,” Speer said. “It is very important to both communities. It gets talked about a lot. When you first take this job, the number one thing they tell you is, beat Kingston.”

“They quit playing the year before I got here and I haven’t been able to be a part of it," Bare said. "I’m looking forward to being a part of the Marshall County Super Bowl. There is a lot at stake for both schools. You have the tradition of it, you get to paint the bridge, and get bragging rights for a year. We know we can throw the records out in this game.”

