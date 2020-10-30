Mack Alford jailer accused of accepting bribes

STRINGTOWN, Oklahoma (KXII) - Charges have been filed for a Mack Alford jailer wanted for accepting several bribes.

Court records say Correctional Officer Forrest Nowlin accepted 10 bribes from inmates' family members between August 2017 through March 29.

Records say Nowlin accepted more than $4,200 in bribes while working at the prison.

He is charged with 10 counts of accepting a bribe and faces up to 10 years for each count if found guilty.

