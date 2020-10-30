Man sentenced to 52 years for murder of ex-stepmother

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for shooting and killing his former stepmother in Sherman last year.

Clifton Drake, 50, pleaded guilty to murder and burglary earlier this mother.

Prosecutors say in September 2019, Drake shot his stepmother, Dale Drake, multiple times in the stomach. She died from her injuries two months later.

They say on the night of the shooting, Drake stole a beer from a gas station and returned to the crime scene before leading police on a 29-mile chase.

Prosecutors say the judge accepted a plea agreement in exchange for 52 years in prison.

