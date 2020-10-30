Advertisement

Not as cold tonight, breezy weekend skies

October ends mild and rather windy
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A stable weather pattern will dominate Texoma in the days ahead with no rain foreseen through the end of next week.

For your weekend, we round the corner of October and move into November with a sunny and breezy Saturday, not as cold in the morning as it was Friday thanks to a light southerly wind overnight. Fairly gusty winds in the 15 to 25 mph range can be expected Saturday along with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Skies should be mostly sunny.

A dry cold front barrels through Saturday night leaving us sunny, windy and a little cooler for Sunday with blustery winds up to 30 mph. Highs will be in the lower 60s - just a tad below average.

A warming trend kicks up next week with lows in the 40s and 50s, highs in the 70s, and a little more cloud cover by Wed-Thu.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Mostly sunny skies, rather windy

Sunday: Sunny skies, quite windy, a little cooler

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny skies, windy

Wednesday: A few afternoon clouds, windy

Thursday: Increasing clouds, windy

Friday: Partly cloudy, not as windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

