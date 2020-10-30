Advertisement

Record-breaking early voting turnout in Grayson County, statewide

By Meredith McCown
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Early voting in Texas ends Friday evening.

The total number of ballots cast in early voting is already higher than overall voter turnout in the last presidential election.

That’s true for Grayson County and in Texas as a whole.

As of Friday afternoon, nearly 44,000 have voted in-person in Grayson County and nearly 4,500 mail-in ballots have been returned.

Close to 87,000 people are registered, meaning more than half have already chosen their candidates.

Across Texas, more than 9 million people already voted, which is more than the total turnout in 2016.

“I kind of wish that I had voted before. Not even in the most recent election, but all the ones that I was able to do so since I’ve been of age," said first time voter Jana Russell. “After everything that’s been going on in the country for the last several years, and even just recently, it just felt like it was too important to not come out and vote."

One issue she cares about is the country’s handling of the pandemic.

It’s personal for first time voter Rachel Gaddie, who has a condition causing her to take blood thinners for life.

“It’s something that I’m particularly worried about because I am immunocompromised. So I feel like as of now, it hasn’t been dealt with the right way at all," Gaddie said.

Political division aside, everyone pretty much agrees on one thing.

“I would like to encourage everybody no matter what ticket, or who you vote for, get out and use your right to vote," said voter Eddie Furrh.

“No matter who you support, get out and vote. You’ve got to put your opinion out there," Russell said.

Saturday is the last day for early voting in Oklahoma.

