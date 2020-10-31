Advertisement

Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings owner buying Dunkin’ Brands

This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
This May 7, 2020, file photo, shows a Dunkin' Donuts at the Greater Pittsburgh International Airport in Moon, Pa. The Dunkin’ doughnuts and coffee chain confirmed it's held talks to be taken private by a private equity firm, sending shares rocketing to an all-time high at the opening bell Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Dunkin' doughnuts and coffee is being combined with Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s sandwiches.

Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin' Brands' debt that Inspire will be taking on.

The private-equity firm will pay $106.50 in cash for all of Dunkin' Brands' shares, which closed Friday at $99.71. Dunkin' Brands' stock surged to an all-time high earlier this week after the company confirmed the two were in merger talks.

Dunkin', based in Canton, Massachusetts, also owns the Baskin-Robbins ice cream chain. There are 12,500 Dunkin' stores and 8,000 Baskin-Robbins outlets worldwide.

Dunkin' was founded in 1950 in Quincy, Massachusetts. Baskin-Robbins — known for its promise of 31 flavors — was founded in 1945 in Glendale, California.

Atlanta’s Inspire Brands, which was founded in 2018, is rapidly joining the largest restaurant groups in the U.S. In addition to Buffalo Wild Wings and Arby’s, it owns the Sonic burger chain, Jimmy John’s restaurants and Rusty Taco. It has annual sales of more than $14 billion.

Inspire is part of the private equity company Roark Capital Group, also based in Atlanta. Roark also backs Focus Brands — the owner of Auntie Anne’s Pretzels and Cinnabon — and CKE Restaurants, which owns the Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s burger chains.

The deal will give Inspire a spot in the breakfast category, which was the fastest-growing segment of the restaurant industry before the pandemic hit.

The acquisition comes as the global pandemic has hammered restaurants' sales. Dunkin' Brands’s systemwide sales fell 1.3% in the third quarter after tumbling 21% in the second quarter and the company said franchisees closed 553 restaurants permanently.

Inspire said it expects the deal to close by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Final push before Election Day

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
Candidates make final push before Election Day.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: 1 hour ago
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can't find care in state

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can’t find care in state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
When Lynn Cronemiller began looking, hospitals in southeastern Oklahoma didn’t have room for another COVID-19 patient.

Crime

Mack Alford jailer accused of accepting bribes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Charges have been filed for a Mack Alford jailer wanted for accepting several bribes.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

News

Record-breaking early voting turnout in Grayson County, statewide

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
More than half of registered voters in Grayson County had already voted as of Friday afternoon.

News

Record-breaking early voting turnout in Grayson County

Updated: 3 hours ago