Fundraiser held for Nick’s Family Restaurant after car crash

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Long time customers held a benefit for Nick’s Family Restaurant Saturday at the VFW Post on East Baker Road to support them after a pickup truck crashed through their restaurant on Oct. 19 injuring six people.

The day started with a breakfast, followed by a five-stop benefit poker run. Organizers hope to raise as much money as they can to help pay for employee salaries, medical expenses from the accident and repair cost that insurance might not cover for a place that is “always giving back to people.”

“This is a way to serve and give back, and that’s just a blessing to us,” said Kari Kasachkoff, one of the benefit coordinators. “It’s good to see the good in people and see that there’s still good people that care about others in the community.”

Around 40 to 50 people on motorcycles and in pick-ups turned out and took off for their first stop of the poker run around 11 am. They made their first stop at the Island Bar and Grill, then headed to the Brother’s Forever Clubhouse then Holly’s Border Bar before making their way back to the VFW.

They also held a live and silent auction.

Yildiz Jahja is part owner of Nick’s Restaurant. She was hurt in the accident along with three of her employees, two customers and her mother.

“The whole counter fell on my back, so I don’t know what happened after that,” Jahja said. “I was rushed to the hospital I thought my back was broken but it wasn’t. I just got my ribs hurt, my stomach and my ankle sprained.”

She says the support Nick’s is getting from their customers has touched her heart.

“I mean I cried, because you know I consider everybody, especially everybody that comes to the restaurant I consider them as family," Jahja said. "They support us and we appreciate that but they are family I mean I cried, I’m a big baby.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Nick’s Family Restaurant can visit these links:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicks-family-restaurant

https://www.gofundme.com/f/nicks-family-restaurant/donate

