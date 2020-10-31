Advertisement

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

Local trick-or-treaters started Halloween weekend at Downtown Sherman’s Trick-or-Treat on Travis Thursday night and continued the festivities at Friday’s Caravan to Candyland event.

“We do have 24 vendors that gonna be here today passing out candy. We have vendors like ReMax, Grayson County SCanner, The Grayson County Sheriff’s Department, City of Sherman’s Soldi Waste and City Council, among other local businesses,” Dylan Johnson with Sherman Parks and Recreation said.

The Caravan to Candyland event, held at the Pecan Grove Athletic Complex, was a drive-through alternative to traditional trick-or-treating to keep families safe from COVID-19.

“We know that there are numbers on the rise, so just trying to keep it realistic for everyone and safe for everyone,” Johnson said.

The fun will continue on Saturday night in Denison for a new twist on their annual festivities, Monster Mash at Forest Park.

“We are excited to be able to still provide candy to the kids. It’s just going to be in a different way than we normally do. We’ve got pre-bagged candy and we’ll be giving it away over at Forest Park this year,” Donna Dow with Denison Main Street said.

The even in Denison will kick off at 6 p.m. Parents can either drive up to get their candy or walk through the park and stick around for a costume contest and a showing of the Addam’s Family Movie.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

