Advertisement

'James Bond’ actor Sean Connery dies at age 90

Sean Connery arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event honoring Al Pacino in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 7, 2007.
Sean Connery arrives at the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award event honoring Al Pacino in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 7, 2007.(Matt Sayles | AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died. He was 90.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was “heartbroken” at the news.

“Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons,” she said.

In a varied career, Connery played James Bond seven times, starting with “Dr. No” in 1962. His portrayal defined the suave secret agent for a generation of fans.

He also had major roles in films including “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,” “Highlander” and “The Hunt for Red October.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Unrest erupts over police killing of Black man near Portland

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Officials say Kevin E. Peterson Jr. was shot Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Vancouver, Washington.

National

Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Protesters march through downtown Vancouver, Washington, after vigil for man who was shot and killed.

National

Death toll reaches 27 in quake that hit Turkey, Greek island

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The quake hit Friday afternoon, toppling buildings in Izmir, Turkey’s third largest city.

National Politics

Biden, Obama make a final appeal to Michigan’s Black voters

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are participating in a number of events in the final weekend of the presidential campaign.

Latest News

National

Arby’s and Buffalo Wild Wings owner buying Dunkin’ Brands

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Inspire Brands Inc. said Friday that it is acquiring Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. for $11.3 billion, including the Dunkin' Brands' debt that Inspire will be taking on.

National Politics

Final push before Election Day

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
Candidates make final push before Election Day.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: 12 hours ago
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: 12 hours ago
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can't find care in state

Updated: 12 hours ago