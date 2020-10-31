News
Weather
Open for Business
COVID-19 Map
Livestream
Homepage
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Live Events
Election Results
Open for Business
Submit Photos and Videos
Those Who Inspire
Where to Watch Us
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Advertisement
Memorial-Denison Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 11:50 PM CDT
|
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email this link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Memorial-Denison Highlights
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.
Latest News
Football
Leonard-S&S Highlights
Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Leonard-S&S Highlights
Football
Kingston-Madill Highlights
Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Kingston-Madill Highlights
Football
East Central-Durant Highlights
Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By
Travis Buckner
East Central-Durant Highlights
Football
Sherman-Highland Park Highlights
Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Sherman-Highland Park Highlights
Latest News
Football
Plainview-Sulphur Highlights
Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By
Travis Buckner
Plainview-Sulphur Highlights
Football
Bells-Whitewright Highlights
Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Bells-Whitewright Highlights
Football
Cushing-Ada Highlights
Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By
Travis Buckner
Cushing-Ada Highlights
Football
Chico-Muenster Highlights
Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Chico-Muenster Highlights
Football
Davis-Marietta Highlights
Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By
Travis Buckner
Davis-Marietta Highlights
Football
Fox-Thackerville Highlights
Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By
Travis Buckner
Fox-Thackerville Highlights