Advertisement

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can’t find care in state

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma Health Department says the state has seen a nearly 40% increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the month. The state says there are 135 hospital beds open for COVID-19 patients, but one Texoma man has had to struggle to find a bed for his wife.

“This isn’t a laughing matter,” Lynn Cronemiller said.

Lynn Cronemiller’s wife, Kathy, has been in the hospital with COVID-19 since Oct. 5.

“Her lungs are still inflamed. It’s been 25 days,” Lynn Cronemiller said.

The two are Oklahoma residents, but she is in a Fort Worth hospital.

“I just go down there and park the motor home in the parking lot," Lynn Cronemiller said.

At first, Kathy Cronemiller was at the Chickasaw hospital in Ada, but she needed a higher level of care for a blood clot and gastrointestinal bleeding. When Lynn Cronemiller began looking, hospitals in southeastern Oklahoma didn’t have room for another COVID-19 patient.

“When we were in Ada, we were not able to find a hospital in Oklahoma period,” Lynn Cronemiller said.

This is contrary to what Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a press conference on Oct. 20.

“We have tremendous capacity in Oklahoma. Anything we need to we could issue some of the executive orders that we did in March that limited elective surgeries to create tremendous capacity, but... we don’t want to mandate those kinds of things for the hospitals,” Stitt said at the conference.

“The hospital situation is not fine. I don’t know what he’s trying to do there,” Lynn Cronemiller said. “He’s a politician. They get them all the help they want. They don’t get us the help that we need.”

Lynn Cronemiller says his wife’s experience with COVID-19 has been a huge rollercoaster.

“You fix one thing then another thing happens. You fix that, then another thing,” Lynn Cronemiller said.

Right now, Kathy Cronemiller is healing from holes in her lungs while doctors monitor her vitals. Lynn Cronemiller is going to stay by her side as close as he can.

“Yesterday they were able to put an iPad in her room and we were able to stay on the line and talk to her. Just like a conversation so she can hear your voice," Lynn Cronemiller said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can't find care in state

Updated: 18 minutes ago

Crime

Mack Alford jailer accused of accepting bribes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Charges have been filed for a Mack Alford jailer wanted for accepting several bribes.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

News

Record-breaking early voting turnout in Grayson County, statewide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
More than half of registered voters in Grayson County had already voted as of Friday afternoon.

Latest News

News

Record-breaking early voting turnout in Grayson County

Updated: 1 hours ago

Coronavirus

What we know about the 15,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 5:30 p.m. Friday, there have been 15,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 245 deaths, with 12,925 recovered patients. There are currently 2,046 people infected across Texoma.

News

Celeste boy named USA Kids Mullet Champion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An 8-year-old boy from Celeste has been named the USA Kids Mullet Champion.

Crime

Man sentenced to 52 years for murder of ex-stepmother

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A Georgetown man has been sentenced to 52 years in prison for shooting and killing his former stepmother in Sherman last year.

Coronavirus

Grayson County Jail reporting COVID-19 positive inmate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says an inmate at the county jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

Gainesville church helping couple after losing home, family member in a fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Gainesville family who lost their home in a fire this week is turning to their church for help.