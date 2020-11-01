Advertisement

Denison business burglarized Thursday night

Surveillance video shows the thief walking around Grease and Go in Denison Thursday night.
Surveillance video shows the thief walking around Grease and Go in Denison Thursday night.(KXII)
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison business has about a thousand dollars worth of damage after someone broke in this week.

Owner at Grease and Go in Denison Jared Haddock said surveillance video shows the thief walking around the store.

He said it happened late Thursday around midnight, and the thief used a rock to break the glass out of a door in the back of the shop.

Haddock said the suspect got away with a little bit of cash that was in his desk, but did about a thousand dollars worth of damage to the shop.

He asks anyone with information to call Denison police.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local ministry collecting donations for Thanksgiving food boxes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Now that Thanksgiving is just weeks away, a local non-profit is putting together meal boxes for people in need.

News

Fundraiser held for Nick’s Family Restaurant after car crash

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
A pick up truck crashed into Nick's Family Restaurant in Denison two weeks ago injuring six people. So long time customers held a benefit today to help the restaurant they say has given so much to them.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By Emily Tabar
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can't find care in state

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can’t find care in state

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
When Lynn Cronemiller began looking, hospitals in southeastern Oklahoma didn’t have room for another COVID-19 patient.

Crime

Mack Alford jailer accused of accepting bribes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Charges have been filed for a Mack Alford jailer wanted for accepting several bribes.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

News

Record-breaking early voting turnout in Grayson County, statewide

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
|
By Meredith McCown
More than half of registered voters in Grayson County had already voted as of Friday afternoon.