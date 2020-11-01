Denison business burglarized Thursday night

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison business has about a thousand dollars worth of damage after someone broke in this week.

Owner at Grease and Go in Denison Jared Haddock said surveillance video shows the thief walking around the store.

He said it happened late Thursday around midnight, and the thief used a rock to break the glass out of a door in the back of the shop.

Haddock said the suspect got away with a little bit of cash that was in his desk, but did about a thousand dollars worth of damage to the shop.

He asks anyone with information to call Denison police.

