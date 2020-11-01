Advertisement

Local ministry collecting donations for Thanksgiving food boxes

By Braylee McCoy
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Now that Thanksgiving is just weeks away, a local non-profit is putting together meal boxes for people in need.

In Christ Ministries is collecting canned goods, turkeys and hams, cake mixes, and anything they can get to provide meals on Thanksgiving.

“More canned goods and more items to go in these boxes to where we can provide more for he community and take the relief off of the other places around here that are also giving out Thanksgiving baskets," founder Rhonda Jackson said.

Their goal is to give as many boxes as they can.

Right now, they have enough for about ten boxes.

They will be collecting up until Thanksgiving.

“Anything that we can make a blessing box for the people out in the community that are in need for a Thanksgiving meal because we want everybody together at the table and to have food to eat for Thanksgiving," Jackson said.

Jackson said they are also looking for businesses willing to let them put out a donation box.

If you know someone in need or want to donate, contact Rhonda at (903)-209-7402 or through Facebook.

