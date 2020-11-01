Texas High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings - November 2-3

(KXII) - Here are the high school volleyball playoff pairings for Texoma teams November 2-3, 2020.

Monday, November 2nd:

Gunter vs. Ponder @ Aubrey 6:45

Tioga vs. Bremond @ Ennis 7pm

Tuesday, November 3rd:

Collinsville vs. Frost @ Community 6pm

Tom Bean vs. Axtell @ Grand Saline 6:30

Dodd City vs. Aquilla @ Fairfield 6:30

Callisburg vs. Prairiland @ Bells 6:30

Blue Ridge vs. Boyd @ Tioga 6:30

Aubrey vs. Midlothian @ Castleberry 6:30

Pilot Point vs. Rains @ Princeton 6:30

Melissa vs. Alvarado @ Colleyville Heritage 6:30

Celina vs. Hillsboro @ Lake Worth 7pm

Lindsay vs. Tolar - Time and Location TBD

