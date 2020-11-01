Texas High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings - November 2-3
Published: Oct. 31, 2020 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(KXII) - Here are the high school volleyball playoff pairings for Texoma teams November 2-3, 2020.
Monday, November 2nd:
Gunter vs. Ponder @ Aubrey 6:45
Tioga vs. Bremond @ Ennis 7pm
Tuesday, November 3rd:
Collinsville vs. Frost @ Community 6pm
Tom Bean vs. Axtell @ Grand Saline 6:30
Dodd City vs. Aquilla @ Fairfield 6:30
Callisburg vs. Prairiland @ Bells 6:30
Blue Ridge vs. Boyd @ Tioga 6:30
Aubrey vs. Midlothian @ Castleberry 6:30
Pilot Point vs. Rains @ Princeton 6:30
Melissa vs. Alvarado @ Colleyville Heritage 6:30
Celina vs. Hillsboro @ Lake Worth 7pm
Lindsay vs. Tolar - Time and Location TBD
Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.