2020 Election: What’s on the ballot?

(FILE)
(FILE)(KXII)
By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Election Day is Nov. 3, and Texoma voters have plenty to decide on.

Sample ballots for Grayson, Cooke, Fannin and Lamar counties can be found on each county’s election website. Oklahoma voters can view their sample ballot on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Every Texoman will choose their candidate for president, U.S. Senator and U.S. Representative.

In Texas, Republican Senator John Cornyn is up against Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar for the senate seat.

In Oklahoma, Republican Senator Jim Inhofe is facing off against Democrat Abby Broyles.

Oklahoma congressmen Tom Cole and Markwayne Mullin are looking to keep their seats, while two Texas districts are open.

In Texas District 4, which includes Grayson, Fannin and Lamar counties, John Ratcliffe vacated his seat when President Donald Trump appointed him to the position of Director of National Intelligence earlier this year. In Texas District 13, covering Cooke County, longtime Congressman Mac Thornberry is retiring.

Texas voters will also pick who represents them in the statehouse, with Sherman State Rep. Reggie Smith and Muenster State Rep. Drew Springer drawing opponents this year.

There are two state senate seats on the ballot. Texas Republican Bryan Hughes is up for re-election in Lamar County, and an open seat for Oklahoma voters in Choctaw, Pushmataha, McCurtain and eastern Atoka counties.

All Oklahoma voters will decide the fate of two state questions. One is a criminal reform measure that would lessen punishments for nonviolent offenders and the other whether to reallocate money the state receives from tobacco settlements to SoonerCare.

Two southern Oklahoma counties will choose their Sheriff and five will choose a commissioner seat.

In Texas, city and school elections normally held in May were pushed back to November due to the pandemic. There are also many mayoral, city county and school board seats up for grabs.

Election results will be available here.

