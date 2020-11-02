Advertisement

2nd Grayson County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said on Friday 20 inmates at the county jail have tested positive for COVID-19, up 16 cases from Wednesday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office says a second inmate at the Grayson County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Captain Harvey Smitherman says two inmates have tested positive so far, and another 42 are in quarantine.

The sheriff’s office says the jail is following recommendations from the CDC such as cleaning ad disinfecting the ail multiple times a day. Everyone going into the facility is required to wear a mask.

