Cowboys try many tricks with rookie QB, fall to Eagles 23-9

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Cowboys tried to fake their way through rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci’s first start. There were reverses, fake reverses and direct snaps for running back Ezekiel Elliott and receiver Cedrick Wilson.

The Cowboys kept Philadelphia off balance for a while before falling 23-9. The Cowboys were starting a third quarterback in the same season for the first time since 2015. DiNucci started because of Andy Dalton’s concussion. Dalton’s injury came in his second start for injured star Dak Prescott.

