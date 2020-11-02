Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles makes final stop in Ada

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles made her last campaign stop in Ada Sunday.

Broyles is facing incumbent Republican Senator Jim Inhofe who has held his Senate chair since 1994.

“This race is not about red versus blue, it’s about right versus wrong and choosing a leader that is going to move our state forward,” said Broyles.

Around 20 people were at Wintersmith Park in Ada to meet and hear from Broyles. She said this was her last effort to encourage people to vote on Tuesday.

“This is such an important election and we all need to exercises our right to vote, and so we’re encouraging people these last couple of days to make that plan for Tuesday and get out there and vote," said Broyles.

Key points Broyles spoke about include affordable healthcare, public education and tribal sovereignty.

Polls open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

