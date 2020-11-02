Advertisement

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles makes final stop in Ada

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles makes her last campaign stop in Ada.
Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles makes her last campaign stop in Ada.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2020 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles made her last campaign stop in Ada Sunday.

Broyles is facing incumbent Republican Senator Jim Inhofe who has held his Senate chair since 1994.

“This race is not about red versus blue, it’s about right versus wrong and choosing a leader that is going to move our state forward,” said Broyles.

Around 20 people were at Wintersmith Park in Ada to meet and hear from Broyles. She said this was her last effort to encourage people to vote on Tuesday.

“This is such an important election and we all need to exercises our right to vote, and so we’re encouraging people these last couple of days to make that plan for Tuesday and get out there and vote," said Broyles.

Key points Broyles spoke about include affordable healthcare, public education and tribal sovereignty.

Polls open Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Denison business burglarized Thursday night

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Denison business has about a thousand dollars worth of damage after someone broke in this week.

News

Local ministry collecting donations for Thanksgiving food boxes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Now that Thanksgiving is just weeks away, a local non-profit is putting together meal boxes for people in need.

News

Fundraiser held for Nick’s Family Restaurant after car crash

Updated: Oct. 31, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT
A pick up truck crashed into Nick's Family Restaurant in Denison two weeks ago injuring six people. So long time customers held a benefit today to help the restaurant they say has given so much to them.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 8:00 PM CDT
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.

Latest News

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT
|
By Emily Tabar
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

News

Grayson County trick-or-treaters get head start on Halloween

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM CDT
Halloween weekend is underway, and Texoma is still getting to experience all the trick and treats despite the pandemic.

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can't find care in state

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:38 PM CDT

News

Oklahoma woman with COVID-19 can’t find care in state

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 7:36 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
When Lynn Cronemiller began looking, hospitals in southeastern Oklahoma didn’t have room for another COVID-19 patient.

Crime

Mack Alford jailer accused of accepting bribes

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:46 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Charges have been filed for a Mack Alford jailer wanted for accepting several bribes.

News

Ardmore celebrates Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main

Updated: Oct. 30, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Spooky season got underway in Ardmore on Friday as kids celebrated Halloween with Trick-or-Treat on Main.