Long lines expected for Election Day at Oklahoma polls

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Election Board said they expect this year’s voter turnout to be unique because of the recent ice storms, the pandemic, and a large increase in registration.

Early voting in Oklahoma saw long lines with some having to wait over an hour to vote, and Carter County Election Board Secretary Diane Hall said to expect the same on Tuesday.

“There will be lines, just be patient,” Hall said. “The ladies and gentlemen will get you through just as quickly and efficiently as possible.”

To make sure you’re not holding up the line, there are a few things to remember, starting with your I.D.

“Anything that is state issued, federal issued, tribal issued, or my voter card that we give out,” Hall said.

That could be a driver’s license, a military I.D. card, or even a passport, but it has to have a picture unless it’s the voter card.

The law says anything promoting a candidate or ballot proposal can’t be within three hundred feet of a polling location.

“There are to be no signs, people aren’t supposed to be wearing shirts, or buttons, or hats advertising a certain party,” Hall said.

That includes political masks.

“We had a few in [early] voting and they just turned them around,” Hall said.

Masks aren’t required at Oklahoma polls, but they will have some available for voters.

“We cannot mandate that you wear a mask but it is highly encouraged,” Hall said. “We want everyone else to be safe as well.”

The polling locations will follow COVID-19 precautions with social distancing, hand sanitizer, and using one pen for the whole voting process.

Find your polling place here.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.