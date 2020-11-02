Advertisement

Man at center of tribal sovereignty ruling heads to retrial

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 3:38 PM CST
TULSA, Okla. - A member of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting a child will be retried in federal court after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that Oklahoma prosecutors lack the authority to pursue criminal cases against American Indians in parts of the state.

A federal grand jury indicted 72-year-old Jimcy McGirt for three counts of aggravated sexual abuse after the high court’s decision.

The Tulsa World reports that McGirt’s trial starts this week in federal court in Muskogee.  

Jury selection is scheduled for Wednesday,

