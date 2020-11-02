Nights won’t be as cold

Winds have returned to the south and that should keep conditions about 10 degrees warmer than last night. Futurecast shows the pressure gradient tightening up and that will make for increasing winds Tuesday and even more so on Wednesday. The wind gusts forecast shows stronger winds on Tuesday and very gusty winds, probably to at least 30 mph, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, water vapor imagery shows a veil of high clouds spreading in from the southwest, they will bear no rain but will be visible as scattered cirrus clouds in your Tuesday sky.

Lows will be five eight degrees warmer than last night, we should not see any freezes through early next week as a warmer spell takes hold. Temperatures make it into the 70s tomorrow in most places with a gusty southerly wind. A nice day though!

A cold front is shown by several models to make a run at Texoma early next week, so I’ve put in a chance of showers/thunderstorms for next Monday with the chances likely higher by Tuesday.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, quite breezy

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, windy

Thursday: Sunny, windy

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies, windy

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and windy, 10% showers

Monday: Windy, 30% showers or thunderstorms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority