Oklahoma smashes early voting record; registration surges

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma is smashing records for early voting this year and is experiencing a surge in voter registration ahead of Tuesday’s election.

State election officials say more than 437,000 Oklahomans cast ballots early this year, either by mail or in-person. That dwarfs the 253,379 who voted early in the 2016 presidential election.

Oklahoma’s voter registration numbers also have skyrocketed ahead of this year’s general election, increasing by 169,000 registered voters since Jan. 15 and nearly 53,000 since Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, utility officials said they were working to restore power to about a dozen of the state’s 800 polling locations that were without power on Monday.

