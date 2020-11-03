City of Ada updates mask requirement

ADA, Oklahoma (KXII) - The City of Ada updated their mask ordinance Monday night to require masks be worn in all indoor spaces, including some churches.

The ordinance originally only required masks where social distancing could not be maintained, but now includes all indoor public spaces. The ordinance also requires masks at outdoor public spaces when social distancing of 6 feet cannot be maintained. There is currently no expiration date.

Ada City Council also removed an exception for voters and election staff and changed the exception for religious services, now requiring them when social distancing between members of other families cannot be maintained.

The punishment for not following the ordinance is a $100 fine.

Masks will not be required under the following exceptions, but the city strongly encourages anyone who meets them to wear a face shield:

1. Any person younger than 16 years of age or if 16 years or older while attending a school or university, where masks or facial shields have not been made mandatory.

2. Any person with a medical condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering as recommended by their physician;

3. Any person at a restaurant to eat or drink (at table). Masks should be worn at other times inside restaurant;

4. Any person while the person is exercising outdoors or engaging in physical activity outdoors, and maintaining a safe distance (6 feet or more) from other people not in the same household;

5. Any person while the person is driving alone or with passengers who are part of the same household as the driver;

6. Any person obtaining a service that requires temporary removal of the face covering for security surveillance, screening, or a need for specific access to the face, such as while visiting a bank or while obtaining a personal care of dental service involving the face, but only to the extent necessary for the temporary removal;

7. Any person while the person is in a swimming pool, lake or similar body of water;

8. People at a religious service or ceremony where social distancing is observed between groups of people from different households;

9. Any person while the person is giving a speech for a broadcast or to an audience;

10. Any person while performing work in which the face coverings present or exacerbates a hazard;

11. Any person who is deaf or hard of hearing or communicating with a deaf or hard of hearing person;

12. People working in an office who don’t have face-to-face interactions with the public.

On Tuesday, Pontotoc County added 53 additional COVID-19 cases. There have been 936 total cases in the county with 706 recoveries and 5 deaths. There are 225 active COVID-19 in the county.

The full ordinance is below.

