COVID-19 hospitalizations at record high of 974 in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced the state's updated plan to deal with COVID-19 hospitalizations.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The number of people hospitalized in Oklahoma either with the coronavirus or suspected of being infected is at a record high of 974 and 21 more people have died, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reported Tuesday.

The department reported an increase of 1,331 cases to bring the total since the pandemic began to 126,526 and the number of deaths stands at 1,375. The 7-day rolling average of daily deaths in Oklahoma has risen during the past two weeks from 9.8 deaths per day on Oct. 19 to 14.7 per day on Nov. 2, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state health department reported 15,917 active cases and that 109,234 people have recovered.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

