Late Sherman fire chief honored with flag tribute

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firefights from all over Texoma came together on Monday to honor the life of late Sherman Fire Chief Jack Gott.

The firefighters used ladder trucks to raise an American flag over U.S. Highway 75 in Denison Monday afternoon at the Morton Street Overpass and saluted as the procession drove by.

Gott, 80, served as Sherman Fire Chief from 1990 to 2003, he’s also the husband of Denison Mayor Janet Gott. He passed away on Wednesday.

Those who knew him say he was a community man who always put public service above himself.

