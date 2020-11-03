Law allows for paid time off to vote in Texas and Oklahoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you haven’t voted yet and have to work on Tuesday, no need to stress.

According to Texas and Oklahoma law, your employer has to give you time to vote on Election Day, even if it means during work hours.

If you live in Texas or Oklahoma, you’re allowed two hours paid time off to vote.

But only if you don’t have enough time to vote before or after work.

In Oklahoma, employees needed to request the time off three days before.

“You can’t be denied the right to go vote, and you can’t be punished for going to vote or who you’re going to vote for," said Sherman attorney Clyde Siebman.

That’s according to Texas Election Code.

Siebman said this law has a narrow purpose, since it only applies if you’re at work during a specific time frame.

“If there’s two hours in the day that the polls are open that you’re not at work, then the employer does not have to let you off work," he said.

That means if you start work at 9 a.m. or later, or get off work at 5 p.m. or earlier, the law doesn’t apply since polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

For example, if you go to work at 8 a.m. and get off at 5:30 p.m., you’d fit the requirements for the allotted time off since a full two hours isn’t available before or after work.

“It just says that if you can go vote on your own time, you’re required to do that," Siebman said.

He said the law is outdated, and especially with the pandemic with more options to vote in Texas, like an extra week of early voting, weekend voting and vote my mail.

“It made a lot more sense back when you had to show up at the polls to cast your vote," Siebman said.

In Texas, you don’t have to give notice.

And if you’re denied this right from an employer, they could face a Class C misdemeanor.

“To put that into perspective, a Class C misdemeanor is the same level of misdemeanor that you would face if you had a traffic offense," he said.

In Oklahoma, the employer can decide which day and time their employee can vote.

The law doesn’t apply to employees who have three hours before or after work when polls are still open.

Oklahoma employers who fail to comply face up to a $100 fine.

