Madill High School moving temporarily online

Madill High School campus.
Madill High School campus.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - Madill High School is moving temporarily online after an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and other illnesses.

The school district says they will transition to distance learning on Wednesday Nov. 4. Students are scheduled to go back to the classroom on Nov. 16.

Students at the middle school, elementary school and early childhood center will continue to go to class in person at this time, but the district says parents with concerns can transition to distance learning.

Madill schools will be providing lunch to students during the distance learning period. Hot lunches can be picked up at the Wildcat Den daily from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

“The safety and well-being of our students and employees is our utmost priority.  We are adhering to the guidance from the state and local health department in all isolation and quarantine decisions made,” Superintendent Larry Case said in an online statement.  “Thank you for your understanding and partnership in taking the necessary steps to protect our students, school, and community.”

