Polls open across Texoma for 2020 General Election

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Polls are officially open across the country for the 2020 General Election, and Texomans are showing up to vote.

At the Denison sub-courthouse, one of several polling locations in Grayson County, dozens of voters waited in line Tuesday morning for their chance to vote.

“Well I’m an early riser anyway, and I wanted to beat the crowd down here, because I got a feeling it’s going to be a large crowd. This is the most important election I’ve ever been involved in. I mean it’s important,” one voter said.

Denison election officials say everything has gone smoothly, and the line has since died down.

Election officials at Mary Niblack Baptist Church in Ardmore say they have seen a steady stream of people, and around 300 people had voted by noon. The location usually only sees around 400 voters.

Voters say they like going to Mary Niblack Baptist Church because there usually isn’t a huge turnout, but this year they’ve had to wait in line for an average of 20 to 30 minutes. Regular voters say they are glad to see more people out exercising their civic duty.

At Calera United Methodist Church in Calera, some voters waited two hours for the chance to cast their ballots. The polling location had seen a little less than 300 voters by noon Tuesday with an average wait of 50 minutes.

