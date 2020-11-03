Advertisement

Tom Bean ready to begin volleyball playoffs

By David Reed
Published: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - Tom Bean was perfect in district play, won every single game, and now they begin their playoff run on Tuesday night.

After playing a challenging non-district schedule, Tom Bean was perfect in district as they prepare to play against Axtell on Tuesday night in Grand Saline, Texas.

The success that Tom Bean experienced in the regular season has given them confidence as they head into the second round of the playoffs coming off a first round bye.

“When we started this season, we were going to give it everything we had an hope that we would go far," outside hitter Kyndle Selman said. "Now, after winning district champions and going undefeated, I think our chances of going to state are high. We love to rise up to the challenge. I think we can make it all the way.”

“Our confidence is really good right now,” middle blocker Chloe Farrer said. "We have gone undefeated and haven’t lost a game since pre-season. We won district. We have worked really hard and all of those hours are going to pay off.”

“Every time the girls succeed or do something, you get the same butterflies in your stomach just seeing the looks on their faces," head coach Dene Adams said. "You know that they are accomplishing their goals.”

