Ardmore prepares for regular season finale with Lawton Mac

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers return to the field this Friday night when they host rival Lawton Mac to close out the regular season.

The game with the Highlanders is always a big game, a rivalry game. This year is no different. These two teams are playing for the three seed in a tight district race. The loser will drop to fourth in the district.

“You always want to finish as high as you can in district play," head coach Josh Newby said. "With the play-in series this year, I’m not sure who on week eleven we will be matched up with. Then on week twelve, I think it gets back to typical format it usually does. A lot is on the line, Lawton knows it, we know it, it’s going to be a fun night.”

