Advertisement

Republican Pat Fallon wins Texas Congressional seat

Texas Sen. Pat Fallon was elected to the U.S. House Tuesday, winning Texas' Fourth Congressional District.
Texas Sen. Pat Fallon was elected to the U.S. House Tuesday, winning Texas' Fourth Congressional District.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Republican Pat Fallon has been elected to represent Texas' Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, a seat vacated earlier this year by now-director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Because the seat was vacated after the primary, precinct chairs voted which Republican would appear on the November ballot in the race, and they chose Fallon.

The Congressman-elect most recently served in the Texas Senate, representing District 30 which includes Grayson County.

Texas' Fourth Congressional District covers North Texas from Grayson County all the way to Texarakana.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Election Results

Dodd elected Johnston Co. Sheriff

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Gary Dodd was elected sheriff in Johnston County Tuesday.

Election Results

Reggie Smith re-elected to Texas House

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Republican Reggie Smith of Sherman was re-elected to the Texas House of Representatives Tuesday.

Election Results

Trump, Inhofe coast to victory in deep-red Oklahoma

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump and Republican U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe both coasted to easy victories Tuesday in deep-red Oklahoma.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:54 PM CDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Latest News

Election Results

Springer, Luther advance to runoff for open Texas Senate seat

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Muenster State Rep Drew Springer and Pilot Point salon owner Shelley Luther advanced to a runoff after the two Republicans received the most votes among the six candidates on the ballot, but neither secured a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s special election.

Candidates

Six candidates file for special election for Texas Senate District 30

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
The ballot is set for a special election at the end of September to fill the seat being vacated by Texas State Senator Pat Fallon.

Politics

Democratic convention takeaways: Make history, pound Trump

Updated: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
There has been one persistent theme in the Democratic National Convention so far: to portray President Donald Trump as unsuited for the White House.

Politics

Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
On the second night of the Democratic National Convention, party leaders tried to blend its past with its future.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 12:01 AM CDT
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years