Republican Pat Fallon wins Texas Congressional seat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Republican Pat Fallon has been elected to represent Texas' Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, a seat vacated earlier this year by now-director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe.

Because the seat was vacated after the primary, precinct chairs voted which Republican would appear on the November ballot in the race, and they chose Fallon.

The Congressman-elect most recently served in the Texas Senate, representing District 30 which includes Grayson County.

Texas' Fourth Congressional District covers North Texas from Grayson County all the way to Texarakana.

