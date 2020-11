Texas High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings - November 5-7

(KXII) - Here are the high school volleyball playoff pairings for Texoma teams November 5-7, 2020.

Thursday, November 5th

Gunter vs. Rains @ Princeton 7:00pm

Tom Bean vs. Rio Vista @ Aubrey 6:30pm

Collinsville vs. Bremond @ Cleburne 6:00pm

Callisburg vs. Boyd @ Bowie 7:00pm

Dodd City vs. Hubbard @ Wills Point 6:00pm

Friday, November 6th

Lindsay vs. Crawford @ Glen Rose 7:00pm

Celina vs. Kennedale @ Coppell 7:00pm

Melissa vs. Aubrey @ Anna 6:30pm

