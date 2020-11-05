Carter County’s youngest poll worker calls experience rewarding

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - Tuesday was a long shift for the people that volunteer their time working at polls.

Twenty-one-year-old Ty Stahlbusch said he decided to work at a polling place when his mom, who works for the county, asked him to.

“Because of the COVID situation the numbers were down for volunteers,” Stahlbusch said. “She just started asking anyone she could to be a volunteer.”

Even though it was a 13-hour day, he had a good time.

“It’s something I’ll be doing for not just two or three years but probably for the rest of my life,” Stahlbusch said. “Along with voting.”

This year nearly 19,000 voters came on election day in Carter County. Stahlbusch has a theory as to why.

“Social media,” Stahlbusch said. “The more media puts it out there, the more we see it and the more we get involved.”

Especially the younger generation.

“All the voters were surprised that I was helping,” Stahlbusch said. “Being a young person and getting out and doing experiences like this shows other young people 'Hey, I need to get out and be involved and care about the country.”

But with new voters come lots of questions.

“There was a lot of questions yesterday that I thought people would know,” Stahlbusch said. “But it’s just a matter of getting educated.”

As a poll worker, Stahlbusch set up machines, paperwork, sanitizers, and enforced the election policies-- policies like electioneering.

“We actually had one lady have a Trump shirt on,” Stahlbusch said. “We just politely asked hey can you go to the bathroom and turn that around for us.”

Stahlbusch said it was a good experience.

“If we keep voting and making our future better then it will be a good thing,” Stahlbusch said.

