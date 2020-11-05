Advertisement

Collinsville takes young volleyball team into 3rd round

By David Reed
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville volleyball team has really raised some eyebrows in this post-season.

After losing most of their starting lineup from a year ago, this young team has grown up quickly, and now, find themselves in the third round of the volleyball playoffs. It has been a quick rebuild for the Lady Pirates who will play Bremond on Thursday.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to be as good as we are this year without those seniors that we’re missing," outside hitter Makayla McDonnell said. "We have a lot of younger people on our team that had older people help them out and shape the team that we are.”

“We have improved so much,” outside hitter Katie Johnson said. “We came back on fire and non-stop wanting to win, and knowing that our goal was to keep winning. I know we can succeed doing that.”

“Our older ones have roped the younger ones in,” head coach Melissa Johnson said. “The younger ones have become sponges, they just soaked it all in and wanted to perform, not only for themselves, but for their teammates. It has been so much fun watching them progress.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Collinsville volleyball prepares for round 3

Updated: 1 hour ago
Collinsville volleyball prepares for round 3

Sports

Texas High School Volleyball Playoff Pairings - November 5-7

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Here are the high school volleyball playoff pairings for Texoma teams November 5-7, 2020.

Sports

Callisburg-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST
|
By KXII Staff
Callisburg-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Ardmore prepares for regular season finale with Lawton Mac

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 9:57 PM CST
|
By David Reed
The Ardmore Tigers return to the field this Friday night when they host rival Lawton Mac to close out the regular season.

Latest News

Sports

Callisburg-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Nov. 3, 2020 at 12:44 PM CST
Callisburg-Prairiland Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Gunter-Ponder Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST
|
By KXII Staff
Gunter-Ponder Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Gunter-Ponder Volleyball Highlights

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:56 PM CST
Gunter-Ponder Volleyball Highlights

Sports

Tom Bean ready to begin volleyball playoffs

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST
|
By David Reed
Tom Bean was perfect in district play, won every single game, and now they begin their playoff run on Tuesday night.

Sports

Tom Bean volleyball ready for playoffs

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 12:26 PM CST
Tom Bean volleyball ready for playoffs

Sports

Cowboys try many tricks with rookie QB, fall to Eagles 23-9

Updated: Nov. 2, 2020 at 10:34 AM CST
|
By KXII Staff
The Dallas Cowboys fail to find the endzone in their 23-9 loss to Philadelphia.