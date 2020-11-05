Collinsville takes young volleyball team into 3rd round

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Collinsville volleyball team has really raised some eyebrows in this post-season.

After losing most of their starting lineup from a year ago, this young team has grown up quickly, and now, find themselves in the third round of the volleyball playoffs. It has been a quick rebuild for the Lady Pirates who will play Bremond on Thursday.

“I don’t think anyone expected us to be as good as we are this year without those seniors that we’re missing," outside hitter Makayla McDonnell said. "We have a lot of younger people on our team that had older people help them out and shape the team that we are.”

“We have improved so much,” outside hitter Katie Johnson said. “We came back on fire and non-stop wanting to win, and knowing that our goal was to keep winning. I know we can succeed doing that.”

“Our older ones have roped the younger ones in,” head coach Melissa Johnson said. “The younger ones have become sponges, they just soaked it all in and wanted to perform, not only for themselves, but for their teammates. It has been so much fun watching them progress.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.