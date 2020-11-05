Advertisement

County Commissioner posthumously wins re-election

By Emily Tabar
Published: Nov. 4, 2020 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - One Texoma race resulted in the re-election of a county commissioner who recently passed away. The family shares their reactions and what happens next.

“He loved Choctaw County," said Shawn Robertson, oldest son of Randy Robertson.

Randy Robertson was born and raised in Hugo, and followed in his father’s footsteps to become County Commissioner of District 2.

“He had been involved with the county since the 1980s. Matter of fact he was a volunteer firefighter and an EMT there down in Hugo and then he went into office as the Choctaw County tag agent during the 1980s," said Shawn.

Randy served from 2007 through this year.

“He thought dearly of this county and especially the people of district 2 and all the people that supported him," said Shawn.

One year he was named Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year. Randy was re-elected Tuesday, but will vacate his seat.

“He had a rare form of cancer that showed up this year on top of Leukemia that he’s had I think since 2005 or 2006," said Shawn.

Randy recently fell ill.

“They discovered he had pneumonia so they had to put a tube in him. The doctor even told us they thought everything would be alright. He fought as long and hard as he could. He actually passed away on October 5th," said Shawn.

But because the state filing deadline was in April, his name remained on the ballot after his death.

“Since his name was already on the ballot, they could carry on forth with the election, and then after that there would be a, the way I understand it, there’s gonna be a special election," said Shawn.

Early next year Governor Stitt will call a special election to give the district the opportunity to choose a candidate to take his place.

“His margin of victory shows the respect and honor that the people had for him and it’s appreciated by me, my brother Ian, my Gwen, and it’s appreciated by all of our family just to know that people thought so highly of him," said Shawn.

“I’m sure he was jumping for joy. He would’ve been humbled by it," said Shawn.

