Denison prepares for Lake Dallas on Friday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets continue district play this week when they travel down to Lake Dallas to take on the Falcons.

The Jackets are now 2-1 in district play after a homecoming win over Frisco Memorial. Chad Rogers bunch is starting to pick up some momentum as they head into the back half of the regular season. Denison continues a trend of playing teams coming off of their bye week.

“Everybody we play has two weeks to get ready for us," Denison head coach Chad Rogers said. "In the beginning of games you get some stuff that you haven’t prepared for, that they put in because they spent extra time on you. We have to expect the unexpected and get ready to go.”

