November’s Spring Spell Continues...

We’ve seen a gradual night-time warming trend this week with overnight lows a bit warmer each night, that trend continues for your Friday morning with lows in the 50s and a light southeasterly breeze.

Friday will be a really nice day – partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures in the mid-70s, winds will be just a bit gusty at 15 to 20 mph form the southeast.

Saturday looks much the same, but by Sunday low-level moisture will increase and we’ll have a very slight chance of rain. An approaching cold front gives us our best chance of rain during the next week on Tuesday. We’ll see a small chance of rain Thursday as return flow develops over the old frontal zone.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Partly cloudy, pleasant!

Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy

Monday: 20% Showers or thunderstorms

Tuesday: 50% Showers/thunderstorms

Wednesday: Sunny and mild

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority