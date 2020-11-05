November’s Spring Spell Continues...
Texoma temperatures continue above average
We’ve seen a gradual night-time warming trend this week with overnight lows a bit warmer each night, that trend continues for your Friday morning with lows in the 50s and a light southeasterly breeze.
Friday will be a really nice day – partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures in the mid-70s, winds will be just a bit gusty at 15 to 20 mph form the southeast.
Saturday looks much the same, but by Sunday low-level moisture will increase and we’ll have a very slight chance of rain. An approaching cold front gives us our best chance of rain during the next week on Tuesday. We’ll see a small chance of rain Thursday as return flow develops over the old frontal zone.
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: Partly cloudy, pleasant!
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy
Monday: 20% Showers or thunderstorms
Tuesday: 50% Showers/thunderstorms
Wednesday: Sunny and mild
Thursday: 20% Showers
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority