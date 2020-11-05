Grayson County voters elect new mayors in Tom Bean, Whitewright

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) -Results came in for several races ending with two mayors and a school board trustee unseated in Grayson County.

“Well, we got the end result we were looking for," newly elected Tom Bean mayor, Daniel Harrison said.

With 62 percent of votes, Harrison beat incumbent Sherry Howard in Tuesday night’s election.

Harrison says he waas born and raised in Tom Bean, and has been on city council for about six years.

He said his goal now is to grow the town.

“I believe it’s imperative to work with local builders, there is a lot of vacant lots that have sat empty in out city for what I consider far too long, I’d just like to see some new rooftops come in," Harrison said.

Over in Whitewright, Tona Shiplet unseated current mayor, Jamie Lawrence.

The former city secretary who was publicly fired by Lawrence in front of the city council last year won with 64 percent of votes.

Shiplet’s campaign focuses on growth, and the importance of improving the city’s infrastructure.

She said water, sewer, and road improvements will be a big priority.

Another position unseated in Sherman was a school board trustee.

Wendy Velotti beat current school board member for place seven, Rob Wilson, by just under 800 votes.

Chanel Stiggers, who currently serves as place six for the school board, was re-elected with 55 percent of votes.

Overall, Harrison wants to say thank you to his constituents.

“I appreciate it more than they’ll ever know that they put their trust in me and the future of our city," Harrison said.

