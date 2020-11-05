Hundreds of Calera Public Schools students forced to quarantine for COVID-19

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - Around 200 students from Calera Elementary School are currently quarantining after coming into close contact with someone with the Coronavirus.

Those students in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade will be distance learning Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 and have already received their assignments to resume learning online.

Calera High School sophomore Kaleb Hughlett’s friend in his grade was forced to quarantine this week even though the high school continues as normal.

“They came into contact with someone who got it, they didn’t actually get it," Hughlett said. “They missed Tuesday and I was wondering then they told me they were quarantining.”

Buses for the high school will also be running on their regular schedules.

Junior Cheyenne Oldham moved to distance learning from in-person after the first day of school.

“I was really one of the only people who had a mask on and everybody else was just all up on their friends and not social distancing," Oldham said. “I think that before too long it will probably get to the high school again.”

Pre-K through 8th grade students in quarantine will return for face-to-face classes on Monday. Assignments administered during online learning will be due the Monday that students return.

Calera Public Schools has built in virtual school days this year to familiarize students with the technology for remote learning.

Students under quarantine before this outbreak are still bound by return dates given by the health department.

Calera Public Schools will hold their next virtual school day Nov. 13.

