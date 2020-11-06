A+ Athlete: Joe Barker, Plainview

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Joe Barker of Plainview High School. Joe has been a cornerstone for the successful football program at Plainview. He’s a 4-year starter, and a leader on both sides of the ball.

On top of that, he’s a three time state qualifier for powerlifting. But, his main goal is to leave a foundation for the athletes to come.

“It’s my teammates, and the teammates that came before me, and the teammates that are going to come after me that I may not know," said A+ Athlete Joe Barker. "I just want to keep the tradition going, and I want to see Plainview football succeed as I’ve been a part of it, and I know will continue.”

“You want all of your kids to try to emulate, and try to and make sure they try to follow in his footsteps, and leave the legacy that he’s leaving behind here as far as leadership," said Plainview football coach Joe Price. "Work ethic, moral character, those kinds of things that you would like everyone to have.”

In the classroom, Joe continues to set the example with a 4.09 GPA. He’s a staple on the honor roll, a member of National Honors Society, a two time state qualifier in scholastic events, and he’s the class president. He put’s the student, in student-athlete.

“Things you learn in the classroom, you can bring onto the field. Things you learn on the football field, you can bring into the classroom," said Barker. "I think it all ties in together.”

“He expects to do well, but he also wants to learn. He wants to know how to do it, and why it works," said Plainview math teacher Melinda Wallace. "He wants to understand the why. His grades are not the only thing that drives him, he also has a plan for his future, and he knows what that’s going to take.”

Outside of school, Joe volunteers with the Salvation Army, and the local food shelter.

