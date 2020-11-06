Advertisement

Oklahoma woman loses her dog, after it’s shot on someone else’s property

A Cartwright woman's service dog is dead, after she says it wandered onto someone else's property and was shot.
By Nina Quatrino
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CARTWRIGHT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Cartwright woman’s service dog is dead, after she said it wandered onto someone else’s property and was shot.

52-year-old Rhonda Melton of Cartwright Oklahoma suffers from Post-traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

She said her service dog, Weebit, a wire-haired chihuahua keeps her company.

“Dogs for some reason, they fill a void. They help me stay calm. They help me with my anxiety. Someone I can talk to, cry to. They give unconditional love” Melton said.

But, her life turned upside down Monday, when she said someone accidentally left a door open, and Weebit ran away.

Rhonda said moments later, she found Weebit bleeding, from what looked like a bullet wound.

She rushed Weebit to the vet.

“I said ‘I don’t know if he’s been shot, or if it’s a puncture wound or what happened- I didn’t see it, but I have a feeling.’ And sure enough, he (veterinarian) says, it was a high powered pellet gun” said Melton.

She said Weebit died early Tuesday morning.

Rhonda believes her dog Weebit was shot by someone, after he wandered away from her home, but she can’t understand why someone would shoot him.

“If only they could see the aftermath of what they did...maybe I’m wrong, I think people have good hearts sometimes. But, if only they seen what I had to watch- what I had to feel.” Melton said.

In Oklahoma, a person is allowed to shoot or even kill an animal, if they believe it’s chasing livestock, according to state law.

In Weebit’s case, Rhonda told News 12 that she called the police, and they said that they can’t do anything.

Rhonda created a Facebook page, called ‘Justice for Weebit,’ to spread awareness, and to show everyone that a simple accident, like leaving a door open, and a dog getting out, can turn into tragedy.

