Damon West shares motivational speech with Sherman High students

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats brought in a motivational speaker today who really got his life turned around and hopes to help others.

Damon West, a former University of North Texas quarterback spoke to students and community members on Thursday. West turned his life around after getting involved with the wrong crowd and was once sentenced to life in prison.

Now he is a best selling author, college professor and a motivational speaker. He shared a positive message with Sherman students.

“More people are imprisoned by their thoughts and things than by steel bars, barbed wire and concrete," West said. "That prison in your mind is a hard prison to walk out of. That’s one of the things I want to do, bring people hope and show them that no matter what they are going through, that they can overcome it too.”

