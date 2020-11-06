Gun sales increase as election results draw near

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firearm sales have hit an all time high in 2020 and will continue to rise in the coming months.

The surge in sales of guns and ammo started earlier in the year with the pandemic, and has continued to rise month after month leading up to the election results that we still wait for today. Those may determine the future of gun laws in the U.S.

“Sales have just been really just off the charts since March," said manager of Blackbeard Armory, Tap Smith.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation says this year’s firearm sales have already topped 2016 sales.

“Ever since March when COVID first was kind of widely talked about in the media there has been a lot of increase in sales. Of course when you have the riots and protests and things are happening like that that all spurs out," said Smith.

Smith says there are a lot of reasons behind the rising demand. Awaiting Presidential Election results is a historically huge factor.

“Who knows what the results are, I expect it to keep continuing in that way all the way through the end of the year," said Smith.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said he will enforce stricter background checks, and ban so-called “assault weapons."

“He has made statements, and so has his Vice Presidential candidate, on certain things that they’d like to see changed towards gun ownership in the civilian hands in the United States, so of course that will cause a lot of people to come in and make purchases that maybe they wouldn’t have if not," said Smith.

Smith says no matter who wins the White House, gun sales will continue to rise

“I unfortunately believe there will be a lot of rioting and stuff if Trump is successful in re-election. The same will happen if Biden wins. I don’t think you’ll see actually protesting in violent fashion however I think you’ll see gun sales go even higher," said Smith.

Smith says to keep in mind that when gun sales drastically increase, ammunition demand remains high while stock remains low.

