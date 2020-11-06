Advertisement

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old

Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.
Antonio Prado is sentenced to life in prison for the 2017 murder of a Denison 5-year-old.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murder in the 2017 shooting death of a 5-year-old boy in Denison.

Antonio Prado will have to serve at least 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Prado and two others, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay, drove to a home in Denison and fired into the house, killing 5-year-old Kason Powell and seriously injuring his 11-year-old brother, ZaQuavian Fisher.

Nino told police one of Kason’s older brothers didn’t pay her for a quarter ounce of marijuana.

Nino and Clay were arrested the next day, but Prado avoided arrest for nearly two years before authorities tracked him down in Mexico.

