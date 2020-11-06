Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Denison 5-year-old

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A man has been sentenced to life in prison for murder in the 2017 shooting death of a 5-year-old boy in Denison.

Antonio Prado will have to serve at least 30 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole.

Prosecutors say Prado and two others, Sabrina Nino and Ryan Clay, drove to a home in Denison and fired into the house, killing 5-year-old Kason Powell and seriously injuring his 11-year-old brother, ZaQuavian Fisher.

Nino told police one of Kason’s older brothers didn’t pay her for a quarter ounce of marijuana.

Nino and Clay were arrested the next day, but Prado avoided arrest for nearly two years before authorities tracked him down in Mexico.

