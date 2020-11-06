Advertisement

Plainview prepares for Pauls Valley showdown

By KXII Staff
Nov. 5, 2020
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Plainview Indians have another big district game this week when they play Pauls Valley for the fourth seed in district.

Both teams are 3-3 in district play and Friday provides a chance to break that tie.

“Our district is always really tough," Plainview head coach Joe Price said. "It has taken to the end to see where everyone is going to end up. It will be interesting to see how everybody goes on and does in the playoffs. Traditionally, everybody has done really well.”

