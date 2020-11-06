Sherman, Denison paying fifth lowest gas prices in Texas

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

According to Triple-A, drivers in Texas are paying $1.79 for a gallon of unleaded gas. Drivers in the Sherman-Dension area are paying an average of $1.62.

One of the lowest gas price for any metro area surveyed by Triple A this week and the fifth lowest price in Texas.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is $2.12.

Douglass Distributing President Brad Douglas said with fewer Americans on the road, political uncertainty and when, or if, Americans will see another stimulus check is driving down the demand for gas.

“There’s a lot less travel, we saw that this summer, there’s a lot less commuting because people are working from home," Douglass said. "The lower prices are really good for consumers, they’re also great for retailers and wholesalers. Low fuel prices benefit all of us.”

Douglass said Sherman and Denison have also seen an increase in distributors, creating a “price war” with local stores.

“It certainly looks like in the near term we’re going to continue to have lower prices," Douglass said. “The summer driving season is over. We won’t see an uptick in demand until December when people start traveling for the holidays.”

The low prices are a hit for drivers.

“I notice a big difference, a big difference. I actually grew up in west Texas and that’s where I’m coming from and gas is almost two dollars there," said Ashton Bartley, a Paris man.

“It’s great, I commute from McKinney to Sherman everyday and I always get my gas local because it’s a lot cheaper," Desiree Slaughter said.

