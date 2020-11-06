Advertisement

Super Saturday, on the windy side Sunday

Next rainmaker: Monday night-Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
We’ll be “runnin' good” this weekend with plenty of sun on your Saturday, a bit windy but not too bad. Speeds should run 15 to 20 mph, highs will be in the 70s.

Increasing low-level moisture Sunday means less sunshine, it will be quite windy with gusts to 30 mph possible. It will continue warmer than average by about 10 degrees.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives with a cold front late Monday night and into Tuesday. Dry weather returns Wednesday but another frontal system brings a chance of rain late next week. Some indications paint that system as one with heavy rainfall for next weekend.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday:  Mostly sunny and breezy

Sunday:  Partly cloudy, windy

Monday: 20% Showers or thunderstorms late

Tuesday: 50% Showers/thunderstorms in the morning

Wednesday: Sunny and mild

Thursday: 30% Rain

Friday: 30% Rain

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

